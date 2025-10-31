MARYVILLE — Maryville Elementary School held its annual Pumpkin Drop event on a sunny day this week, drawing participation from students and local community members. The event took place on the school grounds, where pumpkins were dropped from a height as part of the festivities.

Granite City Firefighters Local 253 assisted in ensuring the event ran smoothly, contributing to what organizers described as one of their favorite days of the year. The

Granite City School District #9 shared photos from the event, captured by photographers Chris Mitchell and Brayden Cook.

The Pumpkin Drop is a recurring event at Maryville Elementary School, designed to engage students in a seasonal activity while fostering community involvement.