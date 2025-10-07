Listen to the story

MARYVILLE, IL. — Maryville Christian School inducted 25 new members into its National Honor Society chapter during a ceremony held Wednesday evening at the school.

The students were recognized for their achievements in scholarship, leadership, service, and character.

The induction ceremony featured guest speaker Mike Rumsey, who delivered an inspiring message to the attendees.

Chapter president Ella Boushard also addressed the audience, representing the student body.

School officials expressed pride in the inductees, highlighting their commitment to serving others and embodying the values of the National Honor Society.

The event celebrated the students’ readiness to take on leadership roles and make positive contributions to their community.