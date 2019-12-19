Oakland, IL – Mary Miller, candidate for Congress in the 15th District, says the impeachment of President Donald Trump is a national embarrassment and the Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for stooping to new lows by moving forward with impeachment with no evidence that a crime was committed.

The US House of Representatives today voted to impeach President Donald Trump by a vote of 230-197 to impeach on the First Article and 229-198 on the Second Article. No Republicans voted for impeachment and two Democrats joined the Republicans in opposing the impeachment of the President on Article 1 and three Democrats voted “No” on Article 2.

“Today, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives spent the entire day debating this impeachment sham. It is a national embarrassment. Not one single Republican supported impeachment. This is partisan politics at its worst.

The Democrats have been plotting to impeach our president since the very first day of his Administration. The impeachment process was rigged from the very beginning. It was an unfair, partisan process that is doing nothing but dividing our country. Instead of focusing on securing our border, Democrats are focused on overturning the election of 2016.

The American people elected Donald Trump to drain the swamp. It is a sad day for our nation when a major political party thinks it is okay to turn the impeachment process into a partisan circus.

I stand with our President and I look forward to working with his administration on the America First Agenda. It is time to focus on solving problems and moving our nation forward.”

Mary Miller is running for Congress in the 15th Congressional District, which includes all of 29 counties and parts of four counties. The District is almost 52 percent rural.

