ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District has announced the appointment of a new Executive Director in Mary Cordes, who has been an employee of the district for 28 years.

The Board of Trustees voted recently to appoint Cordes, who was prior to that, the Assistant Director of Circulation and Strategic Services for The Hayner Public Library District.

Kevin Botterbush, President of the Board of Trustees said Mary brings "a wealth of experience to this position."

“She started as a page when she was in high school, and continued to work for us throughout her college career and beyond," he said. "She knows this library inside and out. She’s been a valuable employee for nearly three decades, learning all aspects of librarianship and successfully managing employees and facilities during that time. She’s well-respected by the staff and patrons of the District, as well as her colleagues throughout the Illinois Heartland Library System. We have every confidence that she will excel in this role."

Article continues after sponsor message

Cordes was named interim Director on March 1, 2023, upon the retirement of former Executive Director Bernadette Duvernoy. Duvernoy had served in that position for the past decade.

Cordes is a graduate of Alton Senior High School and Greenville College, where she earned her degree in Organizational Leadership. She is pursuing her Master’s degree.

“Mary grew up in Alton and her love for and commitment to this community shapes everything she does,” said Botterbush. She’s been a key partner in developing a long-range plan for the District and we’re excited to work closely with Mary in implementing some of those plans and initiatives,” he continued.

Cordes has been active in this community most of her life, serving on various non-profit boards over the years, including Oasis Women’s Center, the Great Rivers Choral Society, and Alton Woman’s Home Association. She is a member of the Women’s History Coalition and was honored as a YWCA Woman of Distinction. She is an elder at Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church. She was formerly a lifelong member, Elder and Deacon of Elm Street Presbyterian Church in Alton.

“Mary has a solid vision for moving The Hayner Public Library District forward, using leading-edge technology and innovative strategies to meet the evolving needs of our community,” said Botterbush. “She prioritizes serving our patrons and meeting those needs above all else. The district is in very capable hands.”

More like this: