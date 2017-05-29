(Busch Stadium) After getting some work in extended Spring Training and then XX games at Palm Beach, Jose Martinez was back and in the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals today.

“It’s great,” said Martinez. “I tried to make every at-bat count. I saw a lot of pitches, I was taking some aggressive swings–aggressive turns, running the bases really hard, too. It was kind of like doing a test too and trying to get back as soon as possible.

Martinez hit .333 (4-12) with a home run, two doubles, a stolen base, and 4 RBIs in 3 games with Palm Beach. He played first base, left field, and right field while on assignment.

–The team is hopeful outfielder Stephen Piscotty will be rejoining the team in the next “day or so” according to General Manager John Mozeliak. The outfielder has been excused from the team to tend to a family matter.

–Having arrived on Saturday in extended Spring Training, Zach Duke has already gotten onto the mound.

“Threw today, felt great, and a few days from now he’ll do another side,” said Mozeliak. “Very optimistic that maybe some time in late July, he’ll be ready to join us.”

–And good news on pitching prospect Daniel Poncedeleon, who has been released from the hospital.

“Probably a couple weeks away before he’s cleared to travel,” said Mozeliak. “Once he’s cleared, he will likely head to Florida where is home is and then be put into a rehab program there. And ultimately, probably rejoin Jupiter some time later in the summer.”

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports