The “Star Wars Curse” continues for the St. Louis Cardinals as Jose Martinez has become the latest victim to go down with injury. The outfielder pulled up in pain as he was running to first base in the 1st inning of tonight’s game in Atlanta.

The team soon announced that Martinez suffered a left groin injury and will undergo further evaluation.

The injury resulted in Matt Adams taking over in left field as Dexter Fowler is still limited by his shoulder injury sustained on May 4th. Randal Grichuk moved from left to right field and Tommy Pham remained in centerfield.

Before the game even started, the Cardinals had to scratch Jedd Gyorko from the starting lineup due to hand soreness sustained from a ground shot in last night’s game.

The Atlanta Braves are celebrating “Star Wars Night” at their ballpark this evening, which has not been kind to the Cardinals in the past: Shelby Miller, Yadier Molina, Matt Holliday, Stephen Piscotty, Dexter Fowler, and now Martinez have all sustained injury in a game with some kind of Star Wars themed connection.

photo credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports