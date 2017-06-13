(Busch Stadium) Getting his first start in nearly a week, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jose Martinez took advantage of the situation, belting a pair of solo home runs to help lead his team to a 6-0 victory over Milwaukee in the first game of today’s doubleheader.

“Impressive day today,” praised Mike Matheny afterwards. “He’s doing a nice job. Even in the outfield. I think he’s doing everything that we could ask. We talk about dangerous hitters, I think you put him in that category.”

For Martinez, his performance had extra meaning as his mother has been in town the last few days.

“Actually, it’s real special because this is the first time she’s watching me play in the big leagues,” he smiled. “So for me, to give this day for her is huge. She’s going to back in Venezuela, where all the stuff is happening, but she’s going to be happy about it.”

It was quite a show with first the opposite field home run in the 5th inning, then a sacrifice fly for another RBI, and then Martinez unloaded with a 436 foot laser about 12 rows deep into the left-center field bleachers.

“For me, not having too many at-bats, you’ve got to make something happen,” he said. “When you’re not playing, you have to be ready for every opportunity. Everything is mental. You go out there and try to get yourself 100% mentally prepared and try to make something happen every time without trying to do too much.”

It was the first multi-homer game of Martinez’ career, equaling that of his father–the late Carlos Martinez, who did so in August of 1992 with Cleveland.

Martinez will get a chance to make more happen in front of his mom, as he will bat cleanup in the second game of the doubleheader.

1B Matt Carpenter

CF Tommy Pham

RF Stephen Piscotty

LF Jose Martinez

2B Kolten Wong

SS Aledmys Diaz

3B Greg Garcia

C Eric Fryer

P Marco Gonzales

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI