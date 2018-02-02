The Tigers' Kate Martin

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's girls basketball team rolled to its 23rd consecutive win this season Thursday night, clipping Southwestern Conference rival East St. Louis 57-42.

The Tigers are now 23-0 overall on the season and 12-0 in the SWC; East St. Louis is 13-9 overall and 5-9 in the conference.

Kate Martin led all Tigers' scorers with 22 points. Jaylen Townsend was next for Edwardsville with 12 points.

Myriah Noodle-Haywood had 9 points, while Quierra Love had 6 points. Rachel Pranger and Morgan Hulme had 4 points each to round out the Tigers’ scoring.

The Tigers face O'Fallon at home at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, then travel to Alton for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Thursday.

