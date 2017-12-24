SEE VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH KATE MARTIN:

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - It took a bit of time, felt Edwardsville's Kate Martin, but once the Tigers got untracked in their opening-round contest against Parkway South of the 42nd Visitation Christmas Tournament Saturday afternoon, but once the Tigers got going, things went fairly well.

Martin had a 21-point performance against the Patriots as EHS advanced into a quarterfinal contest against Washington, Mo., Tuesday night with a 55-33 win to go to 11-0 on the season.

“I think it took a little bit of time to get into the groove of the game,” Martin said following the Tiger win. “I think we did a good job once we got adjusted to the game. I think we handled it well (the early pressure the Patriots put on the Tigers defensively); it's always difficult when they're pressuring you – they have a good press, but I think we did well.”

It was a good way to get the tournament started, Martin felt. “It was a good win first game out, so we're excited about the next one.”

East St. Louis, in Edwardsville's final game before the tournament, elected to put a shadow on Martin and didn't give her many open looks at the basket. “”It was nice (to get some looks against the Patriots),” Martin said. “She did a great job of guarding me – she was pressuring me a lot, but I love seeing that a lot, playing against all different types of defense, so that was good.

“I just have to be patient and read screens; I needed to read the screens better the other night, but I think I did a better job of that tonight.”

Edwardsville's quarterfinal against the Blue Jays is set for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Buder Gym at Visitation's campus; the final is set for Thursday night.

