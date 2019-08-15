ALTON - Strategic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a martial arts academy that opened recently on the sixth floor of the Riverbender.com building in Downtown Alton.

The Riverbender Community Center is partnering with Strategic BJJ to offer a one-week camp for the community center’s youth members who utilize the after school program. During this camp, students will learn a variety of skills that include mobility, flexibility, balance and breathing drills.

The participants will spend time during each hour class learning about bullying and how to resolve conflict situations as peacefully as possible. Full details on the camp will be available on the Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/673949239739168/

For more information about Strategic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, via www.strategicbjj.com or see our Facebook page for special events coming up: https://www.facebook.com/pg/StrategicBJJ/events/

For more information about upcoming Riverbender Community Center events, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/pg/RBCCAlton/events/

