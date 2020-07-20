JERSEYVILLE - Marshall Chevrolet Buick GMC recently made a generous $1,100 donation to the Jersey County Sheriff's Office and City of Jerseyville Police Officers and staff.

Marshall Chevrolet Owner Kim Marshall, along with the Chevrolet corporate office, said they wanted to honor the hard-working law enforcement officers of Jersey County.

“Rightly so, there has been a great amount of attention given to our first responders who have continued to come to work throughout the CVOID-19 Pandemic," Marshall said. "I wanted to make sure our local law enforcement officers and staff were recognized alongside the other first responders.”

She continued, “These are men and women who don’t have the option of working from home, and COVID-19 or not, they go to work each day prepared to put themselves in harm's way to protect our community.”

Each employee of the Jersey County Sheriff's Office and the Jerseyville City Police Department will receive a $20 JCBA gift certificate. The JCBA gift certificates can be used at a number of local retailers, a full list of which can be found at www.jcba-il.us.

“I am passionate about shopping local and shopping small," Marshall said. "I love it that I am able to provide this gift to officers and at the same time keep spending local.”

Marshall Chevrolet is located at 1601 S. State Street in Jerseyville.

