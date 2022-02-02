Marshall & Molly's Love Story
OUR LOVE STORY:
The Couple: Marshall and Molly Brase from Edwardsville
Date Met/Started Dating: August 27, 1995
Briefly Describe First Date: Our first date was dinner at Pasta House on 8/27/1995
Date Married: March 2, 1996
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy traveling, watching football games, and spending time with our kids.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Be flexible, be kind, and always be grateful. It won’t be easy, but it will be worth every minute.