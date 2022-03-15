ALTON - The Marquette Catholic girls soccer team kicked off their 2022 season on Monday (March 14) when they took on Springfield High School in the Girls Metro Cup. The game was held at Edwardsville High School’s Sports Complex on a cool and breezy March evening.

The Explorers won the game by a score of 2-1 thanks to the help of freshman forward Ella Anslem’s two-goal performance.

It didn’t take long for Anslem to open up her account. The Explorers took an early lead when she netted her first goal in the 7th minute to take the 1-0 lead. Two minutes later she’d nearly score her second but hit the post instead.

Springfield had their chances, however. They had a couple of good-looking opportunities, but they were initially ruled offsides.

Things went back and forth for a little bit, but eventually, the equalizer was scored in the 29th minute to tie things at 1-1.

Things began to pick up for Springfield after their goal. In the 37th minute, a Springfield forward took off on a partial breakaway and made junior goalkeeper Hanna Marshall make a good save for Marquette.

Soon after that sequence, the Explorers were rewarded with a corner kick at the other end. After a couple of bounces, the ball finally reached the feet of junior defender Kylie Murray but she put it just a little too high over the bar.

Anslem struck again in the 39th minute with the eventual game-winning goal for her second of the game. It wasn’t a bad day's work for her first-ever high school soccer game. Afterward, she admitted to being very nervous throughout the match.

The score would stand 2-1 Marquette headed into halftime.

Coming out of the gate Marquette had a few good looks early on in the second half. Anslem struck the woodwork for the second time in the game and was denied her hattrick.

Not too long after that Springfield took down the field with a chance to tie the game. The ball came to the Springfield player, but she put it high and wide.

Springfield had their fair share of chances later on in the second half, but Marquette’s defense held tough to help lead them to the victory.

“I was proud of the way they battled and competed. We knew it wasn’t going to be our best effort because it was our first game of the season,” Marquette head coach Brian Hoener said after the game.

He also commented that there were a lot of nerves to work out, mentioning that he was starting four freshmen in their first game, Anslem being one of them.

“Their going to find a way to work through that. We’re a young team, having only two seniors starting, but that’s the way the roster’s built. We’re just going to have to find a way to get better every game.”

The Explorers will continue their season this Thursday (March 17) against Mascoutah High School. It will be their first home game at the tried and true Gordon Moore Park – Field 4. That game will kick-off under the lights at 7:30 p.m.

