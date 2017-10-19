BUFFALO GROVE – An area player has advanced to the second round of singles competition at the IHSA Class 1A Girls Tennis Championship in suburban Chicago.

Marquette Catholic's Shelby Jones defeated Marion's Ana Cuartas 6-1, 6-1 to move into the tournament's second round, where she will face Claudia Miller of Winnetka North Shore Country Day.

Triad's two singles entries didn't fare as well; Caitlyn Smith was dropped to the consolation brackets with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Mia Bertino of Joliet Catholic and Megan Dulaney fell to Jennifer Lewis of Chicago University 6-1, 6-0. Smith's first-round consolation opponent had yet to be determined, while Dulaney will meet Erin Wright of Urbana in her first consolation match at Rolling Meadows High.

The result of the first-round Class 2A match between Natalie Karibian of Edwardsville and Lily Tiemeyer of Highland Park had yet to be reported as of 12:50 p.m.

In doubles play, Grace Matheis/Anna Huber of Normal University defeated Jersey's Hannah Hudson/Chelsea Maag 6-0, 7-5 to relegate the Panther pair to the Class 1A consolation rounds; the result of the match between Roxana's Sara Kreutztrager/Haley Milazzo and Mia Stipes/Delaney Tressler of Champaign St. Thomas More was not available, while the Class 2A match between Edwardsville's Grace Desse/Abby Cimarolli and Lisle Benet Academy's Kendall Schrader/Daniella Nenadovich had not been reported as of 12:50 p.m. Hudson/Maag's first-round consolation opponents had yet to be determined.

Up-to-the-minute results and standings are available at the IHSA web site, www.ihsa.org

