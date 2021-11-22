ALTON - Clancy Maag of Marquette Catholic High School and Paige Ontis of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for November at the regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Clancy is the daughter of Shannon and Vicky Maag of Jerseyville. She is currently taking on a plethora of extracurricular activities which includes playing on varsity golf all four years of high school, winning regionals each time and going to state three out of those four times, Breast Cancer Awareness, Student Council, Students for Soldiers, Students Offering Support, and National Honors Society with her 4.3 GPA out of four. She was named first team for golf this year as well. Clancy also played basketball her freshman and sophomore year.

Clancy represents Marquette inside and outside of the classroom. Inside, she is the Parliamentarian of the National Honors Society, and through this she is able to support students in trying to achieve the grades that they are capable.

Outside of school, she is participating in a service project to support those who are suicidal as well as others affected by suicide.

Over the summer, she babysits multiple kids of all different ages. After golf season, she started working at the Jerseyville Banking Center as a Customer Service Representative. In her free time, she likes going to Topgolf, especially for the amazing food, going to movies, and having bonfires with her family and friends.

Clancy plans to attend a college close to home on a golf scholarship, but is currently undecided on what she wants to do.

Article continues after sponsor message

Paige is the daughter of Chris and Nicole Ontis of Godfrey. She is currently ranked 14th in the senior class of 2022 and is an officer of two different student organizations.

She has a 4.550 GPA and is the Treasurer of National Honor Society. She has also competed in the Excellence Math competition and she is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, the math honor society. Through Mu Alpha Theta she has tutored a 4th grade and an 11th grade student. Additionally, she is a member of the Interact Club, the Redbird Nest and the Sign Language Club.

Paige’s primary extracurricular activity is the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America - or FCCLA. Alton High School consistently has one of the largest chapters in the state and she has been an officer for each of her four years. She is currently the President. Through this organization, they have the opportunity to compete with their projects at the Section, State and National levels. Paige has done each of these and won a gold medal at the National Conference, even though it was done virtually.

The project for this was done over two years and started to promote breast cancer awareness, in honor of her FCCLA sponsor. This involved fundraising and information to encourage women to get checked for this. The following year, the project shifted to making port pillows to allow breast cancer patients to travel more comfortably to and from their treatments. It ended with donating all of the port pillows and over $1500 to the Siteman Cancer Center in Alton.

She has participated in numerous community service projects, many of those through FCCLA. These include cooking and serving the homeless in downtown Alton, volunteering at the Nature Institute and ringing the bells for the Salvation Army. Paige has also been a part of the FCCLA Fashion Show, which raised over $1000 for the Oasis Women’s Center.

This past summer, Paige attended the Economics for Leaders Conference. This applied leadership and economic skills to real-life scenarios. While doing all of these things, she has still spent time babysitting and helping a great deal at home. Her father has had medical set-backs which have required her to play a bigger role at home with helping her mother to take care of the house and her little brother.

After high school, she plans to attend college and major in Accounting with the goal of eventually becoming a forensic accountant.



More like this: