ALTON - Marquette Catholic volleyball secured a 2-1 victory over Father McGivney Catholic on Tuesday in a Gateway Metro Conference match at Marquette. The final scores were 25-15, 21-25, 25-20.

With the win, Marquette improved to 7-9 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Key contributors for Marquette included Reese Bechtold with 10 kills and one block, Mia Moore with eight service points and eight kills, and Ella Tesson with six kills and four service points. Karly Davenport added four kills and three blocks, while Ari Davenport recorded seven service points and eight assists.

Defensive efforts were led by Alex Stephan, who had 22 digs and five service points, and Brooke Keller with 19 assists and seven service points.

Father McGivney Catholic, which fell to 12-3-2 overall, was led by Mia Lieberman’s strong season total of 197 kills. Dia Villhard and Grace Nesbit contributed significantly with 216 and 297 assists, respectively. Father McGivney will host Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Thursday, while Marquette is scheduled to travel to Althoff the same day.

