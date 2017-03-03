NASHVILLE/BETHALTO - Marquette Catholic goes for a 30th win and a trip to the IHSA Class 2A Super-Sectional tonight at Nashville.

The Explorers play for their first-ever IHSA sectional championship at 7 p.m. tonight when the Explorers take on host Nashville in the Class 2A Nashville Sectional final; the Explorers eliminated Trenton Wesclin in a semifinal game Wednesday night.

Explorers' head coach Steve Medford said win or lose, it has been a great season for his team.

"We know Nashville has been up and down this year," he said. "They have a storied program and we will have to win on their home court for a sectional title, which is not an easy task. If we control the boards and limit No. 45s touches, we have a legitimate chance.”

CM faces top-seeded Breese Central in regional

Meanwhile, Civic Memorial meets top-seeded Breese Central in the title game of their own Class 3A Regional at 7 p.m. The Eagles eliminated Triad in overtime in a semifinal game Wednesday night after defeating Roxana in a first-round game Monday.

Tonight's Marquette-Nashville winner moves into Tuesday's Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional at SIU Arena against either Robinson or Mount Carmel, who clash in tonight's West Frankfort Sectional final, while the CM-Breese Central winner takes on the Centralia Regional winner, either the host Orphans or Murphysboro, at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Benton Sectional semifinal game.

