MILWAUKEE, WI - Two local students have been named to the spring 2017 Dean's List at Marquette University.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 75 different countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.

Edwardsville, IL
Andrew Serfas, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering, Biomechanics
Ryan Serfas, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering

