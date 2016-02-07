ALTON - For those of devout faith such as those in attendance at Marquette Catholic High School, the notion of charity and giving to those who are less fortunate is simply in their nature.

After former student Brianna Hook asked teacher Elizabeth Decourcey if the school could hold a head-shaving event for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation in 2012, no one could have guessed that the event could have grown to what it is today.

In the years that have passed, MCHS students, family and faculty members have raised over $46,000 that will fund children’s cancer research.

Ending Catholic Schools Week with a bang, 25 students, faculty members, alumni and two Alton High School Students showed their bravery and dedication to the cause by shaving their heads.

“We have all of the students enter the gym after all of their classes are done for the day, fill up the bleachers and have our “shave-ees” down on the floor,” Decourcey said.

One by one, the brave souls are seated and the process begins. Ladies with longer locks have their hair sectioned with ponytails carefully cut and sealed into a bag which is then donated to Locks of Love, an organization that creates wigs for cancer patients.

Students also competed in a competition to see which class could raise the most money for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, collecting whatever they can to support the excellent cause.

“I am shaving my head for the first time today because [St. Baldrick’s] is a really good cause and why not? Your hair always grows back,” a student by the name of Cheyanne said. “It’s a great way to support children who don’t have any hair.”

As the “big shave” begins, the packed gymnasium erupts with applause with every tuft of hair that falls on the floor.

“The kids cheer them on when they’re shaving their heads and give them as much support as possible, like holding their hands or cheering them on from the stands and creating signs,” Decourcey said. “It’s a big event for the school overall and it brings everyone together.”

Some cuts were more emotional than others, with sad tears falling as locks were shaved off. Luckily for those donors, it will grow back!

MCHS Principal Michael Slaughter commended his teacher for taking the ropes on the valiant cause, which raised $5,000 before the “shave-a-thon” even began.

“I am very proud of Mrs. Decourcey, who every year has taken this on as one of her duties and obligations,” Slaughter said. “She does a great job with this. Also, our kids are so supportive of it.”

Total donations are currently being calculated by Mrs. Decourcey.

