ALTON – Emma Nicholson, a senior softball player on Marquette Catholic High School’s girls' softball team, signed a letter of intent to play at Illinois College in Jacksonville Illinois in a recent ceremony held at the high school.

Nicholson will be playing for the Lady Blues next spring and is looking forward to the opportunity. She chose Illinois College for a very simple reason.

Article continues after sponsor message

“First, I picked Illinois College so I could be close to home,” Nicholson said in an interview that followed the ceremony. “I liked everyone that I have met up at Illinois College especially the coach.”

Nicholson had been talking to a few other colleges but she knew Illinois College was the college for her.

She is planning on receiving a degree in physical therapy.

More like this: