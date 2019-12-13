Marquette Softball Player Emma Nicholson Signs Her Letter of Intent to Play with Illinois College
ALTON – Emma Nicholson, a senior softball player on Marquette Catholic High School’s girls' softball team, signed a letter of intent to play at Illinois College in Jacksonville Illinois in a recent ceremony held at the high school.
Nicholson will be playing for the Lady Blues next spring and is looking forward to the opportunity. She chose Illinois College for a very simple reason.
“First, I picked Illinois College so I could be close to home,” Nicholson said in an interview that followed the ceremony. “I liked everyone that I have met up at Illinois College especially the coach.”
Nicholson had been talking to a few other colleges but she knew Illinois College was the college for her.
She is planning on receiving a degree in physical therapy.
