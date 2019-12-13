ALTON – Emma Nicholson, a senior softball player on Marquette Catholic High School’s girls' softball team, signed a letter of intent to play at Illinois College in Jacksonville Illinois in a recent ceremony held at the high school.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Nicholson will be playing for the Lady Blues next spring and is looking forward to the opportunity. She chose Illinois College for a very simple reason.

Article continues after sponsor message

“First, I picked Illinois College so I could be close to home,” Nicholson said in an interview that followed the ceremony. “I liked everyone that I have met up at Illinois College especially the coach.”

Nicholson had been talking to a few other colleges but she knew Illinois College was the college for her.

She is planning on receiving a degree in physical therapy.

More like this:

Edwardsville Girls Basketball Falls Short 42-36 Against Quincy In Regional Semis
Feb 18, 2025
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month: Marquette's Radley Hoener Signs National Letter of Intent
Mar 11, 2025
Tucker's Automotive & Repair Female Athlete Of Month: Marquette's Grace Schwegel Shines In Dance Competitions/Academics
Feb 26, 2025
Norman Scores 27, Leads Three Redbirds In Double Figures, Alton Wins Granite Regional Over Quincy 65-40  
Feb 22, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month: Oilers' Softball Star Camey Adams Balances Sports and Academics
Mar 13, 2025

 