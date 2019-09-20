Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Marquette Catholic quarterback Jake Hewitt had 129 yards rushing and had three rushing touchdowns to help beat East Alton Wood River Oilers 35-14.

Marquette coach Darrell Angleton said: "This game is a big rivalry and the difference was this was the first game the kids weren't selfish. The kids played as a team. Also, we have two running backs now. Iggy McGee came out late for football and his other running back Cliff Chandler both work hard. "

In the first quarter, Hewitt ran for a 45-yard touchdown up the middle with 2:29 left. Marquette then went for the extra point which was good making it 7-0.

In the second quarter, Hewitt ran for his second touchdown a 6-yard carry. The extra point was good. It was 14-0 going into halftime.

In the third quarter, it was all Marquette's Alex Barnhart. Barnhart ran for a 5-yard touchdown with the extra point being good making it 21-0. Then on defense Barnhart intercepted the ball and returned it for a 21-yard touchdown making it 28-0.

The Oilers scored all their points in the fourth quarter. Brody Newberry scored on a 2-yard run making it 28-6. Marquette answered when Hewitt ran for a 47-yard touchdown and the extra point was good making it 35-6. Oilers finished with a 34-yard run by Dylen Oster for a touchdown. The Oilers then went for a two-point conversion which was good when Beachum passed to Spencer Slayden making it 35-14.

