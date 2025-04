Marquette qualifies No. 1, No. 2 doubles teams to IHSA State Tennis Finals Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Marquette Catholic Thursday Sectional Results at Triad Marquette Catholic's No. 1 and 2 doubles teams have qualified for IHSA State Tennis 1A in Arlington Heights starting May 25. Marquette's Jon Claywell and Daniel McClusky defeated Osthoff/ Friese (Althoff) 6-0 6-0, then defeated Pavelschak/Wiensrtoer (Mascoutah) 6-2 6-2. Article continues after sponsor message Marquette's Andrew (AJ) Bower and Joe Segneri defeated Kidd/ Schmieder (Althoff) 6-0 6-0 and then defeated Oestrich/Brannon(Greenville ) 6-3 6-1. Marquette's Alex Cousley defeated Trustan Dunse (Roxana) 6-1 6-0, then defeated Jacoby Robinson (CM) 6-1 6-1 then lost to Nick Parsons (Triad) 6-0 6-0. Marquette's Peter Wendle defeated Christian Kester (Greenville) 6-0 6-0 then lost to Donovan McKnight(Althoff) 6-0 6-0. Claywell/McClusky and Bower/Segneri advance to the semifinal and final rounds on Friday at Triad. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending