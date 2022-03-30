ALTON - Marquette Catholic's baseball program is going back again this year for a game at Busch Stadium prior to a Cardinals contest.

"At 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, the Explorers will play Rochester High School at Busch Stadium on the same field as Adam Wainright, Yadier Molina, Nolan Arenado, Albert Pujols etc.," Marquette Athletic Director Brian Hoener said. "This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes and their families to have a once-in-a-lifetime athletic experience! We are selling tickets as a $30 package for the April 24th Marquette game and the May 1st St. Louis Cardinals game."

Hoener continued and said: "For $30, you will get a left-field porch ticket to the St. Louis Cardinals game on May 1st vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks starting at 1:15 p.m. and an anywhere you would like to sit ticket for the April 24th at 4:15 p.m. vs. Rochester High School. The tickets values are worth more than $70!

Tickets can be purchased at the following link:

https://secure.everyaction.com/rOhWTLiBTUiKuKCnzvFNDw2

Tickets can also be purchased at the athletic office with cash or check made payable to MCHS. In order to participate, All player tickets must be sold by April 13th.

Sunday, May 1 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:15 p.m.

Kids Fleece Blanket

Presented by The Pasta House Co. | 10,000 fans, 15 and younger entering with a ticket

"Kids can stay cozy all season long with a fleece blanket, thanks to The Pasta House Co.," Hoener said. "On Sunday, May 1, 10,000 fans ages 15 and younger, entering with a ticket to take home this exclusive plush throw.

"We are excited to share this news with our school community. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me, Brian Hoener, at the Marquette Catholic Athletic Office, (463-0580, extension 226).

