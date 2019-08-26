Marquette Introduces Teams at Fall Sports Kickoff Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – Marquette Catholic’s fall sports teams were introduced to the Explorer fans and students at the preseason Blue/Gray football scrimmage at Public School Stadium Saturday evening. Article continues after sponsor message The boy's soccer team and football team, along with the boys and golf teams, girls volleyball team, cross country teams, girls tennis, and cheerleading teams were introduced prior to the scrimmage, which attracted a large crowd of Explorer students and supporters. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending