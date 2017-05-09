MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, CARROLLTON 1: Marquette Catholic's Luke Simmons gave up just six hits and one run while striking out seven as the Explorers defeated Carrollton 4-1 in a Monday clash in Carrollton; MCHS went to 18-9 on the year, while the Hawks fell to 20-6.

Simmons was the key for the Explorers in the game, shutting down the Hawks' strong hitting attack in multiple key situations.

Marquette scored three times in the third and once in the fourth to take command of the game; Carrollton had a solo run in the fifth but couldn't get closer.

Article continues after sponsor message

Liam Maher led the way woth a 2-for-3 day at bat with two triples and two RBIs; Zach Weinman was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Brady McAfee 1-for-4 with a run scored, Konnor Morrissey 2-for-3 with a RBI, Adam Harrison and Nick Messinger each had a hit and Kaleb Ware had a run scored.

The Hawks' Gabe Jones went 1-for-2 with a homer, RBI and run scored, while Nathan Walker was 1-for-3 with a triple, Tyler Barnett 1-for-2, Kolten Bottom 1-for-3, Hayden Stringer 1-for-2 and Jerrett Smith 1-for-3. Blake Struble took the loss for the Hawks, striking out three.

The Explorers are at Staunton for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game, then travel to Mount Olive at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday before hosting Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Carrollton is at Staunton at 10 a.m. Saturday.

More like this: