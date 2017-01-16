ST. LOUIS – Alton native and Marquette Catholic graduate Mitch Mossman was one of 48,000-plus fans who turned out to Busch Stadium Jan. 2 for the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic game between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues.

Unlike those fans, Mossman left the NHL's annual New Year's Day outdoor showcase game $67,000 richer.

Mossman had the winning numbers in the Blues' 50/50 drawing, which was spread out between the Winter Classic and the Winter Classic Alumni Game between former Blues and Blackhawk players that took place New Year's Eve. The 50/50 is held at every Blues home game at the Scottrade Center as a fund-raiser for the Blues for Kids and Blues Alumni funds. Tickets are sold from before the opening faceoff to the start of the third period; they cost $5 for three tickets, $10 for eight tickets, $20 for 21 tickets and $40 for 50 tickets.

Mossman, who is employed by Sensus USA as a senior territory manager, told the Blues' web site “I honestly still can't believe it. I buy $20 worth of tickets every time I'm at a Blues game just because it's such a great cause.

“Last year, I came within five tickets of winning and really thought that's the closest I'd ever get. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.”

The Blues scored three third-period goals, two from Vladimir Tarasenko, to defeat the arch-rival Hawks, 4-1.

