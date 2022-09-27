DECATUR - The Millikin men's golf team finished in second place at the CCIW Preview held on September 21 at the Whitetail Ridge Golf Club in Yorkville.

Jack PattersonThe event provides the conference teams the opportunity to play a round on the course that will be the site of the 2023 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Men's Golf Championships next spring.

Millikin shot a team score of 289 to finish five shots behind first-place Illinois Wesleyan. Senior Jack Patterson (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) led the Big Blue with a round of 69 to tie for third place.

Max Phillips (Salem, H.S.) finished in sixth at 71 followed by Hunter Keith (Rossville, Bismarck Henning H.S.) at 74 to tie for ninth. Tyler Reitz (Lombard, Glenbard East H.S.) tied for 14th at 75.

