DECATUR - Millikin senior men’s golf Jack Patterson (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) had a career day finishing in second place at the Carthage Fall Invite on September 9-10 at the Randall Oaks Golf Course in West Dundee, Illinois.

Patterson had a two-round total of 137 (70-67), which is the second-best 36-hole score in Millikin history.

Article continues after sponsor message

Saturday’s round of 67 was a collegiate best for Patterson and tied the school mark for third lowest round.

Millikin was fourth in the team standings at 583 (295-289), which was the sixth lowest two-day team score in school history.

Millikin’s Max Phillips (Salem, H.S.) finished tied for 18th at 146 (73-73).