WOOD RIVER - The Marquette High School girls volleyball team secured third place at the East Alton-Wood River (EA-WR) tournament on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, following a series of competitive matches.

Marquette opened the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Greenville, dropping the first set 14-25 before rallying to win the next two sets 25-13 and 15-6. In the semifinals, Marquette was defeated by Wesclin in straight sets, 18-25 and 11-25. The team bounced back to claim third place by defeating Greenfield/Northwestern 2-1 with set scores of 25-13, 22-25, and a close 16-14 final set.

Senior Ella Tesson led the team with 17 kills and earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team. Junior Mia Moore contributed significantly with 17 service points, including two aces, and 11 kills and was also All-Tournament.

Senior Karly Davenport added eight kills, three blocks, and two block assists. Juniors Brooke Keller and Ari Davenport also made key contributions; Keller recorded 15 service points with two aces and 20 assists, while Ari Davenport had 11 service points, four aces, and 23 assists. Reese Bechtold, a junior, had 12 kills, and junior Alex Stephan recorded nine service points and 38 passes.

Marquette’s overall record stands at 6-8 for the season. The team is scheduled to play at Hillsboro on Monday, host Father McGivney on Tuesday, and compete at Althoff on Thursday.

