ALTON - Looking toward the remainder of their schedules, local teams wish to build on their strengths and work on their weaknesses in the last few weeks of the girls' basketball season.

For Marquette Catholic High School's Explorers, led by Lee Green, the defensive skills of his team have been shining brightly on the court. The team showcased this efficiency Thursday night in their home victory against the Roxana High School Shells with a score of 53-20.

"Our goal here tonight was to really get out there and play defensively and whatever happens, happens offensively," Green said. "Our whole focus was defense."

That same defense caught Roxana head coach Brian Diskin's team in a few situations that were hard to get out off, especially with the bench activity from the Explorers.

"They move quick and they play really well as a team," Diskin said about Marquette. "They really box out well. They make it hard for you to get off the glass and make your own offensive rebound"

Lauren Fisher led the Explorers in points with 17 added for the night. Taylor Aguirre and Madi Connors each locked in six points while Kelsey Blasingim, Lila Snider and Peyton Kline scored five each. Payton Connors contributed four points for the evening. Grace Dennis and Katie Williams added two while Jordan Rook scored one point.

For the Shells, Sara Kreutztrager and Abby Palen led with five points each. Emma Lucas added four points to the board while Lindsey Scroggins, Kiley Winfree and Taylor Antoine locked in two points each.

