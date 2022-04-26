WOOD RIVER - Marquette Catholic's girls track team edged out Father McGivney Catholic in a close race for the title at the Madison County Small School girls meet held Monday afternoon at East Alton-Wood River Memorial Stadium.

The Explorers won the meet with 109 points, with the Griffins a close second at 102 points. Civic Memorial was right behind in third place with 99 points, Roxana came in fourth with 83 points, Madison placed fifth with 43 points, the host Oilers came in sixth with 24 points and Metro-East Lutheran was seventh with 13 points.

In the 100 meters, Mia Range of McGivney won the race with a time of 13.34 seconds, with Marquette's Sammy Hentrich second at 13.41 seconds and Range's teammate, Lilly Gilbertson, third at 13.52 seconds. In the 200 meters, Range and Hentrich were again one-two, with Range winning with a time of 27.56 seconds and Hentrich second at 27.84 seconds. Madison's Miyah Rosser was third at 28.79 seconds. CM's Bella Hannaford took the 400 meters with a time of 1:06.07, with Paige Lohman of Roxana second at 1:06.72 and Trinity Compton of Madison was third at 1:07.83.

The Eagles' Hannah Meiser took the 800 meters with a time of 2:24.87, with Kaitlyn Hatley of the Griffins second, coming in at 2:26.06 and Isabelle McLeod of Metro-East was third at 3:01.05. In the 1,600 meter race, coming out on top was McGivney's Elena Rybak, who had a time of 4:58.13, with Meiser coming in second at 5:17.85 and the Griffins' Jane Cummings was third at 5:38.91. The 3,200 meters went to Roxana's Riley Doyle, with a time of 14:54.43. Teammate Gabrielle Woodruff was second at 14:55.28 and the Explorers' Paige Rister was third at 15:00.32.

In the hurdles races, the 100 meters went to Kambria Simons of Marquette at 18.23 seconds, with Riley Lohman of the Shells second at 20.36 seconds. The 300 meters went to Hentrich, with a time of 54.39 seconds, with Simons coming in second at 55.16 seconds and EAWR's Mary Nguyen was third at 1:08.30.

In the relay races, Madison won the 4x100 meter race at 55.13 seconds, with Roxana second at 58.03 seconds and Marquette third at 58.58 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, Madison won their second relay race, coming in at 1:59.05, with Marquette second at 2:02.72 and Roxana third at 2:12.55. The 4x400 meters went to McGivney, who had a time of 4:28.03, with the Eagles second at 4:36.88 and the Trojans were third at 4:51.94. In the 4x800 meter race, the Griffins won with a time of 10:04.35, with CM second at 11:29.68 and Marquette came in third at 11:40.11.

In the field events, the high jump was won by Range, who went over at 1.57 meters, with Grace Sechrest of Marquette second at 1.47 meters and Sadie Frye of Roxana third, going over at 1.37 meters. Hentrich won the long jump with a distance of 4.59 meters, Range was second at 4.41 meters and Sechrest came in third with a leap of 4.39 meters. The triple jump went to Sechrest, who went 8.23 meters as the only contestant.

Gilbertson won the shot put with a throw of 9.93 meters, with Peyton Mormino of the Eagles second at 9.89 meters and teammate Bryleigh Mormino was third at 9.80 meters. In the discus throw, Peyton Mormino won the event with a throw of 29.51 meters, with the Shells' Deja Ware second at 26.27 meters and CM's Olivia Goodman was third with a toss of 24.47 meters.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

