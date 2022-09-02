Photos may be purchased for personal use at:https://www.randymanning.com/Marquette-Football-V-Salem

ALTON - Nate Hamberg scored Marquette Catholic's first touchdown of the season on a 24-yard reception from Anthony Peebles and it was the only score of the game for the Explorers as they lost their home opener to Salem 48-7 Friday night at Public School Stadium.

The Wildcats built a 20-0 halftime lead, which became 34-0 before Hamberg's touchdown catch, but the Wildcats scored twice more in the fourth quarter to produce the final score.

The Explorers lost four players to injury, which depleted the Explorers' depth badly, but the players hung tough throughout the entire game and never gave up.

Marquette is now 0-2 and host Columbia next Friday in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Randy Manning also contributed to this story.

