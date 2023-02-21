ALTON - Last weekend the Marquette Catholic High School dance team competed at the Illinois Drill Team Association's (IDTA) 44th State Finals in Springfield.

While there they were crowned IDTA Grand Champions for the second year in a row. The program had never won this award in back-to-back years until now.

The Explorers also finished first place in the IDTA Lyrical Category for the second year in a row as well.

They took second place in the IDTA Jazz Category.

Overall, it ends a very successful season for the Marquette dance team.

