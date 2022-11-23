2022 ROXANA HOOPSGIVING CLASSIC DAY 3

ALTON MARQUETTE 63, JERSEYVILLE 52

ROXANA – Under new head coach Cody Best, the Marquette Catholic High School boys basketball team starts off their season with back-to-back wins in the Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic. They beat White Hall North Greene 64-15 and then Jersey 63-52.

“2-0 feels pretty good,” Best said. “Champions bracket, that’s what we sought out to get and now we’re going to get our money’s worth.”

Junior guard Braden Kline erupted for 31 points against the Panthers, draining eight three-pointers, five of which came in the third quarter.

“He’s one of those guys that can go off any night,” Best said regarding Kline. “Our guys knew to get him the ball and he’s very dangerous behind that three-point line, that’s for sure.”

Also in double-digits was senior forward Jack Spain with 11 points.

Parker Macias had seven points, Dre Davis had six, Kendall Lavender had five, and Jaylen Cawthon scored three.

The Panthers were led by the Brunaugh brothers. Sophomore Jaxon scored 23 points while senior Tanner scored 12. Drake Goetten added seven, Francis Vogel and Ayden Kanallakan each scored four, and Logan Meisner had two.

Marquette led 19-11 after the first quarter and never surrendered that lead. They improve to 2-0 on the season while Jersey falls to 1-1.

Marquette will move on to the champions bracket semifinals against Centralia. The Orphans beat CM 58-30 and then Roxana 55-19 to advance from Pool A while the Explorers will be coming out of Pool D.

That semifinal game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. inside Larry Milazzo Gym at Roxana. The winner moves on to the championship game Saturday night, same time, same place.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 56, ROXANA 48

After falling to Centralia in their opening game of the tournament by a score of 58-30, the Civic Memorial Eagles were able to turn it around and spoil the hosting school’s party.

CM is now 1-1 on the season while the Shells fall to 0-2.

This final game of pool play was the closest game of the night. With the score tied 22-22 at halftime, it was anybody’s ball game.

CM eventually pulled away in the second half, but the Shells certainly never gave up.

The Eagles had two players in double digits. Sophomore Adam Ogden dropped 17 points while senior Sam Buckley laid in 13.

Dathan Greene had eight, August Frankford had seven, and Dalton Buhs had six.

For Roxana, junior guard Aidan Briggs led the way with 14 points followed by senior guard Ashton Noble and junior guard Chris Walleck who each scored 10.

Trenton Hollaway scored five, Sean Maberry and Evan Wells each had four, and Michael Silas had one.

CM will take on Jersey in the 5th-place bracket semifinal on Friday at 3 p.m. while Roxana will play North Greene with the same start time in the 9th-place bracket semifinal.

GATEWAY LEGACY 58, WOOD RIVER 45

With the loss to Gateway Legacy, the Oilers fall to 1-1 on the season. They will play Carbondale in the 5th-place bracket semifinal on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

FREEBURG 65, CARBONDALE 53

Below are the complete results from pool play as well as all the semifinal matchups.

