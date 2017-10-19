ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School held a send off for Shelby Jones this afternoon as she heads to the state final tournament for girls tennis at Hersey High S chool in Arlington Heights.

With this being her third trip to the state, Shelby said she's looking forward to the experience and representing the Explorers once again in the tournament.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I'm excited to go and compete," Jones said. "I'm looking forward to competing at the two division class that they've divided it into. I'm hoping to play well. I want to try and keep my serves consistent, changing them up between a slice and a power serve, just stay in the game is my plan."

Jones said the regular season went great individually and as a team. She said having the team support really helped her to make it this far in the season.

"We've had a really good team record," she said. "I think we're 12-6 as a team, so that's been a good confidence booster, to have a good team behind you."

More like this: