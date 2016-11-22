ALTON - Two dedicated student-athletes made one of the largest decisions of their life last week.

Marquette Catholic High School's own Michael Holtz and Nick Messinger signed their letters of intent to attend Illinois Wesleyan University and Quincy University respectively in a special ceremony outside of the school's gymnasium.

The two golfers' family, friend, coaches and administrative staff looked on as the two signed their letters of intent. Each young man and his parents were decked out in their new school colors.

"It's a big relief off of my shoulders," Holtz said. "It's one less thing that I really have to stress about and now I can just focus on my grades and my game, especially with tournaments going forward. I don't feel like I have to impress any college coaches from here on out. I can play more relaxed and have fun."

"The team and coach are really great," Holtz said. "Their resources are endless for improving upon our game. I had a great feeling going in there and it's a great college town."

For Messinger, the decision to attend college and play golf instead of basketball came down to the school.

"I kind of made [the decision] because I was choosing between a couple of schools," Messinger said. "I wanted to see who was the overall better fit for me.

"The campus and atmosphere really fit with what I wanted and I really like the coach," Messinger said. "I think he's got good ideas on what he wants to do with the program being that this is his first recruiting class."

The overwhelming support from their classmates and family members is what keeps student-athletes like Messinger and Holtz thriving through academics and out on the course.

"It's awesome, all of the support from everyone is great," Messinger said. "Without all of these people, I wouldn't be where I am. It's really cool to see everyone who came out. I appreciate all of them."

