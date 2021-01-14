ALTON - Marquette Catholic girls' soccer player Madelyn Smith signed a letter of intent Thursday afternoon to play soccer at St. Louis University.

“Their athletic programs are amazing and when I visited it really felt like a second home to me so I had no doubts,” Smith said.

As a freshman with the Explorers, Smith had 8 goals and 9 assists. In her sophomore year, she scored 11 goals and 7 assists. Smith had her junior year canceled due to COVID-19. Smith plays club soccer in St. Louis for Lou Fusz. Smith helped her club soccer team win a national championship.

Smith is also a three-sport athlete with the Explorers. She runs cross country along with playing basketball. Smith is also on the student council, BCA, and National Honor Society at Marquette.

Article continues after sponsor message

As a freshman, Smith received honorable mention All-Prairie State Conference, and as a sophomore, was listed on the all-conference team.

St. Louis University is a powerhouse when it comes to women's soccer. They are back-to-back A-10 Conference Champions, A-10 Tournament Champions and have appeared in back-to-back NCAA Tournament.

Smith will have one area girl on her team next year - Alton High School Brianna Hatfield is a junior - and has one more year at St. Louis University.

Saint Louis University girls soccer team is coached by Katie Shields, Shields is in her eighth season as the coach. Shields’ 86-44-12 (.648) Saint Louis record includes a 64-15-7 (.785) mark over the past four seasons.

The 64 wins are the most of any four-year period in SLU women’s soccer history and the most in the A-10 from 2016-19. Shields’ Billikens have made Hermann Stadium one of the nation’s most difficult venues for visiting teams, going 37-1-5 (.919) on their home pitch dating to the final home game of the 2015 season. That includes a combined 21-0-2 ledger in 2018 and 2019 for a school-record 23-game home unbeaten streak.