Marquette Catholic's Kane places in tie for 18th at Class 1A state golf, Sharpmack is 50th Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DECATUR - In the girls 1A tournament at the par-72 Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, Marquette Catholic's Ellie Kane finished in a tie for 18th with a two-day total of 20-over 164 after shooting a 12-over 84 for the day. Article continues after sponsor message Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack finished in a tie for 50th with a two-day 32-over 176 after a Saturday round of 22-over 94. Pontiac's Ali Schrock was the state champion with a two-day 5-over 149 after a 2-over 74 Saturday; Metropolis Massac County won the team crown with a 89-over 665, with Rockford Lutheran second at 95-over 671 and Nashville third at 104-over 680. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending