MARQUETTE CATHOLIC GIRLS 1A SECTIONAL

ALTON - Marquette's Ellie Kane and Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack both advanced to this weekend's state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur Friday and Saturday at the par-72, 5,049-yard Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

Kane fired a 14-over 86 and Sharpmack a 15-over 87 to reach the state tournament as individuals; the Explorers finished sixth with a team 371. The top three teams and top 10 individuals on non-qualifying teams advanced to the state tournament.

Metropolis Massac County won the team title with a 336, with Nashville second at 352 and Effingham St. Anthony third at 358, with the Patriots' Millie Lawson taking the day's medalist honors with a 3-over 75.

In addition to Ellie Kane's score, Lauren Walsh carded a 20-over 92, Annie Kane fired a 22-over 94 and Sarah Gratton turned in a 27-over 99 to round out the scoring for the Explorers. Jersey's Hannah Taylor (18-over 90) and Brooke Tuttle (19-over 91) failed to advance to state, while Civic Memorial's Isabella Roberts (30-over 102) and Carmen Phillips (31-over 103) also did not advance to the state tournament.

