ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School is sporting one of its better football teams in a long time this season.

The Explorers enter the Friday night game against Bunker Hill/Mt. Olive with a 6-1 mark and an almost assured playoff bid.

Marquette Catholic head coach Darrell Angelton said his team is playing with confidence this season.

“I feel we are balanced and they all compliment one another,” Angleton said. “There is unity within the team. The senior group is a great bunch of kids.”

Angelton is unsure if Marquette will be in Class 2A or 3A when the playoffs occur, but he said he likes the Explorers’ chances in either classification.

“If we go 8-1 we should pretty much be assured of getting a home playoff game,” he said. “It is always nice to start at home in the playoffs.”

Marquette closes at home against South Fork/Edinburg on Oct. 20. Marquette's only loss this season was to Taylorville 28-7.

Quarterback Kaleb Ware has completed 39 of 80 passes for 741 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. D’avion Peebles has 435 yards in 53 carries, while Treven Swingler has 404 yards in 68 attempts and seven touchdowns.

