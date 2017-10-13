ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School is sporting one of its better football teams in a long time this season.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Explorers enter the Friday night game against Bunker Hill/Mt. Olive with a 6-1 mark and an almost assured playoff bid.

Marquette Catholic head coach Darrell Angelton said his team is playing with confidence this season.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I feel we are balanced and they all compliment one another,” Angleton said. “There is unity within the team. The senior group is a great bunch of kids.”

Angelton is unsure if Marquette will be in Class 2A or 3A when the playoffs occur, but he said he likes the Explorers’ chances in either classification.

“If we go 8-1 we should pretty much be assured of getting a home playoff game,” he said. “It is always nice to start at home in the playoffs.”

Marquette closes at home against South Fork/Edinburg on Oct. 20. Marquette's only loss this season was to Taylorville 28-7.

Quarterback Kaleb Ware has completed 39 of 80 passes for 741 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. D’avion Peebles has 435 yards in 53 carries, while Treven Swingler has 404 yards in 68 attempts and seven touchdowns.

More like this:

Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete Of Mo.: Marquette Senior Will Fahnestock Earns Class 2A All-State In Baseball
Jul 17, 2025
New Faces Shine As City Stuns Nashville 3-1
Yesterday
River Dragons' Eddie King Drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates  
Jul 15, 2025
City Sunk By Second Half Penalties, Loses 2-1 To Minnesota United
Jul 28, 2025
Marquette Catholic Names John Siener New Head Baseball Coach
Jun 12, 2025

 