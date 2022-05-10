ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s Caleb Gardner has made a decision to continue his baseball career at Culver Stockton College.

He received signed a letter of intent to Culver Stockton with plans to pursue a focus on physical therapy in his college education.

“I chose the college because of its values and small atmosphere,” he said. “It is in a small town where everybody shows their spirit for sports, which is amazing. The teachers I have met in my field made me want to learn under them because of their determination for me to succeed.”

Gardner lettered in both baseball and football for the Explorers.

He said that Marquette Catholic prepared him academically for the next step into college.

“Marquette has helped me know what family truly is,” he said. “They want us to go somewhere and help our education do it with a price. They prepared me for life.”

Caleb is the son of Aaron and Tonya Gardner of St. Louis.

