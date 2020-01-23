ALTON - Marquette Catholic sophomore Adrenna Snipes soared past the 1,000-point career total in a win over Metro East Lutheran on Tuesday night and now she will likely vie for her next 1,000 to get the 2,000-point plateau.

Snipes said when she made the basket for the 1,000-point mark she was very excited because she always wanted to top that plateau by her sophomore year.

“Just knowing I can accomplish the goal I have been planning since middle school is unbelievable,” she said. “When I stole the ball and went on a fast break for a lay-up all I was thinking in my head was “Don’t miss, don’t miss. Before the game started I was so nervous even in the game I was nervous and I don’t know why. I guess because there were so many fans there which was a good thing. I am very excited about hitting 1,000 points as a sophomore.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Snipes pointed out that her coaches have had a big influence on her career to date at Marquette and also her teammates. She also saluted her aunt, Cathy, cousin, Eric, and mom, LaShonda for keeping her focused and always telling her what she needs or what she could improve in her game.

“I also attribute some of my success to Becky and Pete Williams, they both play a big part in all this and God I thank him for giving me the strength to do things like this and never allow me to give up when I wanted to.”

Snipes said her future goals are to achieve more records and assist the team in any way she can before she graduates.

“I want to continue with my studies and improve on my grades to become a better scholar-athlete just in case basketball doesn’t. Go through so I can have something to fall back on. I am also looking forward to attending a good college.”

More like this: