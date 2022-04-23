ALTON - Marquette Catholic's ACES Academic Challenge Team, led by John Walters, returned home from state competition with several winners this past week.

Regional medal winners from left to right back row: Peter Walsh 2nd Bio, Will Schwartz 1st Chem, Skylar Schuster 2nd Chem, Dre Davis 1st Physics, Nathan Bennett 2nd Physics.

Front row: Nina Walters, 2nd Math, 2nd Chm, Elizabeth Guenther 3rd Math, Emma Bohannon 1st Biology.

Of Special note;

Nina Walters took second place in both chemistry and math at Sectionals while Skylar Schuster was first in chemistry.

