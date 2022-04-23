Marquette Catholic's ACES Academic Challenge Team Excels At State Meet
April 23, 2022 9:20 AM April 20, 2022 4:41 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - Marquette Catholic's ACES Academic Challenge Team, led by John Walters, returned home from state competition with several winners this past week.
Regional medal winners from left to right back row: Peter Walsh 2nd Bio, Will Schwartz 1st Chem, Skylar Schuster 2nd Chem, Dre Davis 1st Physics, Nathan Bennett 2nd Physics.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Front row: Nina Walters, 2nd Math, 2nd Chm, Elizabeth Guenther 3rd Math, Emma Bohannon 1st Biology.
Of Special note;
Nina Walters took second place in both chemistry and math at Sectionals while Skylar Schuster was first in chemistry.
More like this:
1st MidAmerica Credit Union Announces Teacher Grants For Granite City School District #9
Feb 26, 2025