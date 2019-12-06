Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Marquette Catholic won a hard-fought battle over the Nokomis Redskins on Friday night 36-30 at Marquette.

Marquette's Owen Williams had six 3 pointers to led the way with 18 points, while teammate Brett Terry had 8 points.

“It was a great game, they’ve got some great athletes,” Medford said.

Marquette led the whole game. The Explorers were ahead 9-6 after one quarter, 11-10 at halftime, 25-22 after three quarters and the final 36-30.

Nokomis was led by Carter Sabol with16 points.

The Explorers were 70 percent behind the free-throw line and Nokomis was 72 percent behind the line.

Marquette Catholic is 5-1 on the season.

