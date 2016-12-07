EDWARDSVILLE – Marquette Catholic is in its first year of sponsoring a boys and girls bowling program.

The Explorers traveled to SIU-Edwardsville's Cougar Lanes Monday for a non-conference match against Metro East Lutheran and came away with a pair of wins, the Explorer boys topping the Knights 32-8 (points are earned by individual bowlers and by the team based on the results of each game) and the Marquette girls coming away with an 38.5-1.5 win over MEL.

“The kids bowled very well today; both schools bowled well,” said Explorer coach Mark Jones. “Our girls worked together as a team and bowled out a pretty convincing win there; our boys rallied back and got back in the game. They've been working hard; it's starting to show. They came around on this one and pulled off a win.”

The Explorer girls were led by Shelby Jones' 476 series with a high game of 177 in Game 2, with a third game of 158; Marquette also got a 366 set from Heidi Amberg and a 335 series from Kaitlyn Byrne. Mary Brock also turned in a 125 opening game for Marquette and Byrne had a 128 for the Explorers.

The Knights got a 327 series from Olivia Halusan to lead the way; her series included a high game of 124, with Annalise Klaas rolling a 309 set with a high game of 115 for the day.

On the boys' side, Marquette's Luke Simmons recorded the high game of the day with a 218 second game as part of a 570 series; Jake Gatermann recorded a 178 as part of a two-game series of 272. Chris Hellrung had games of 147 and 141 for a two-game 288 series and Cameron Rainey rolled games of 157 and 137 for a two-game 294.

Mike Coulson had the high game of the day for the Knights, rolling a 208 opening game as part of a 555 series; he also had games of 166 and 181. Jacob Mitchell had a high game of 164 as part of a 382 series.

The total pinfall for the boys match saw Marquette with a 2,152 to MEL's 1,992; the Explorer girls had a pinfall of 1,794 to MEL's 1,326.

The Explorers take on East Alton-Wood River at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday at Airport Bowl in Bethalto.