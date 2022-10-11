ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School will stage two comedies as part of Fall Play production Marquette Catholic’s Performing Arts Department will present two comedies, Humbletown and Law & Order, with performances scheduled for Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15, at 7 p.m. on the Ruth Klaus Stage.

Humbletown tells the convoluted history of a small Midwestern town. Two interminably frustrated narrators - a young girl and a cranky old-timer - vie to have their version of events retold. Could the colonists really buy a baby at the general store? Did the ShamWow guy industrialize America? Was the town almost torn apart by facial hair? It all depends on who's telling the story. This here is the entirely accurate history of Humbletown: The Greatest Town on Earth.

"The best part of the show is the quick costume changes. The worst part for the actors is the quick costume changes. But that's what makes the show so fun,” said Marquette Catholic senior, Edie Tesson.

"It has been a pleasure to see all of the different characters come to life, all sixty-seven of them, accents and all,” senior Juliana Barnerd said. Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit is a parody of the NBC Crime Drama. In the fairy tale criminal justice system, the characters from fairy tales and nursery rhymes are represented by two separate yet equally ridiculous groups: the fairy tale police who investigate fairy tale crime, and the fairy tale district attorneys who prosecute the fairy tale offenders. These are their stories. All of your favorite characters - from Cinderella and the Big Bad Wolf to Rumpelstiltskin and the Seven Dwarves - are in this unique fairy tale crime comedy. Lorna Zanders, also a senior, added "the show is hilarious; the actors crack each other up every rehearsal."

Tickets are $5 at the door.

The performance, with intermission, will run for 90 minutes.

The Marquette Catholic fall production Director is Brett Klaus, Robert Price is the Assistant Director, while Jon Podner is the Technical Designer. Marquette Catholic is a co-educational, college prep school of 400 students in Alton, Illinois, founded in 1927.

