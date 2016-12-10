ALTON - Marquette Catholic toppled Lift For Life Academy of St. Louis 61-34 Friday night at Marquette.

The Explorers bolted to an 18-11 win at the end of one, then 32-21 at the half. The Explorers exploded for 21 points to Lift for Life’s 5 points in the third quarter and both teams scored eight points apiece for the final score of 61-34.

Marquette Catholic improves its record to 7-1 and is off to a great start. Lift For Life falls to 1-2.

Marquette coach Steve Medford said his team played well in front of the home fans on Friday night.

“We knew Lift For Life had an athletic team and we didn’t want it to be an up-and-down game. We executed what we wanted to do. We are off to a pretty good start. Unfortunately, we have that one loss on the record (against Civic Memorial) and feel we should have won that game. We have a young team and we are trying to get better and better each week.”

Jake Hall led the Explorers with 17 points and had his way underneath the basket with Life For Life’s post player. Reagan Snider had 14 points with three three-pointers and Sammy Green added 14 points and again was the leader of the Explorers’ offensive attack.

Marquette plays at Madison in its next encounter and Medford said he knows that is not a game for the Explorers to take lightly.

