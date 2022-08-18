ALTON - With the fall sports season getting under way, Marquette Catholic High School will be hosting a couple of kick-off activities.

Tomorrow, August 19th at 6 p.m., the Explorers will host 'Blue and White Volleyball Night' inside the MCHS gym. Admission to that event is free but they will be accepting non-perishable food items to donate to local pantries.

The big event isn't until Saturday night at Public School Stadium for the 2022 Football Blue Grey game. This event is to introduce and showcase the school's fall sports teams and a good way for everyone to have a little fun.

"We'll have some inter-squad scrimmages, and introduce the teams to the school community, and it's always fun," boys soccer head coach and MCHS Athletic Director Brian Hoener said.

The event will be free, so all parents, students, and faculty are welcome to attend.

The complete schedule for the event can be found below:

Football Blue Grey Game 2022

Saturday, August 20th 6 p.m. at Public School Stadium

6:00 p.m. - Welcome and national anthem

6:05 p.m. - Introduction of varsity boys soccer teams

6:10-6:40 p.m. - 30-minute varsity soccer scrimmage

6:40 p.m. - Football warmups begin

6:40 p.m. - Introduction of girls tennis, boys/girls golf, boys/girls cross country, and volleyball

6:50 p.m. - Introduction of cheerleading followed by a performance

6:55 p.m. - Introduction of dance followed by a performance

7:00 p.m. - Introduction of football team followed by 30-minute scrimmage

7:30 p.m. Conclusion and invitation to Johnson's Corner

