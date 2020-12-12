Marquette Catholic Theater/Music Department Showcases 'A Christmas With COVID' On December 23
ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Theater Department will live stream its Christmas show this year.
Brett Klaus, Director MCHS Theater and Music, said from the comfort of their own home, people can enjoy Marquette Catholic High School's live stream performance of "A Christmas With COVID."
The show "A Christmas With COVID," will be shown by live stream Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at 7 p.m.
"The production features members of the Marquette Drama and Chorus clubs," Klaus said. "We have a lot of surprises in store for our Christmas-themed sketch comedy and musical show. You will be welcomed by COVID the Christmas Elf who will introduce you to various Christmas scenes which include The Night Before COVID, Among Us: The Dating Game!, Ghosts of Pandemics' Past, and the musical number The 12 Days of Quarantine, and much more.
Entire Cast and Chorus (12 Days of Quarantine)
"We are selling tickets via the following link below where patrons can buy tickets and find out more info about the show," Klaus said.
The link is also accessible on Marquette's home page:
https://www.onthestage.com/show/marquette-catholic-high-school/a-christmas-with-covid-featuring-mchs-drama-and-chorus-93750/
A CHRISTMAS WITH COVID: FEATURING MCHS DRAMA AND CHORUS CAST AND CREW:
Brett Klaus (Director)
Edie Tesson (Covid the Christmas elf)
Lorna Zanders and Vincent Sumner (The Night Before Covid Narrators)
Breanna Gaither (Writer)Dad CPU Help
Vincent Sumner (Dad)Dad CPU Help
Cierra Mondaine (Daughter)Dad CPU Help
Elizabeth Guenther (Writer)Boxed In
Elizabeth Guenther (Tinsel)Boxed In
Hailey Wacker (Jingle)
Juliana Barnerd (Carol)Boxed In
Morgan Hornsey (Writer)Barbie and Skipper's Covid Delimma
Morgan Hornsey (Barbie)Barbie and Skipper's Covid Dilemma
Cierra Mondaine (Skipper)Barbie and Skippy's Covid Delimma
Juliana Barnerd (Writer)Dicken's Ghost
Elizabeth Guenther (Ghost of Pandemic Past, Black plague)Dicken's Ghost
Elizabeth Binder (Ghost of Pandemic Present, COVID "rona")Dicken's Ghost
Morgan Hornsey (Ghost of Pandemic Present, zombie virus)Dicken's Ghost
Raina Hutsler (Assistant to Pandemic Ghosts)Dicken's Ghost
Juliana Barnerd (Girl)Dicken's Ghost
Breanna Gaither (Writer)Among Us Dating Show
Edie Tesson (Host)Among Us Dating Show
Breanna Gaither (Black)Among Us Dating Show
Elizabeth Guenther (Red)Among Us Dating Show
Hailey Wacker (Cyan)Among Us Dating Show
Jon Podner (Tech Crew)
Luke Schwegel (Tech Crew)
Lauren Maher (Tech Crew)
Ethan Nugen (Tech Crew)