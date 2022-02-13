SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School raised over $5,000 Friday to benefit St Baldrick’s Foundation that funds research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives. This year’s event theme is DFY childhood cancer. Marquette Catholic High School today helped to do just that - Defy Cancer.

Every two minutes, a child in the world is diagnosed with cancer, more than 300,000 per year. Childhood cancer is the #1 disease killer of kids. In the US, more children die of childhood cancer than any other disease, and yet, children’s cancer research only receives 4% of US federal funding. All other research is due to organizations like St. Baldrick’s which uses donations to fund research.

The St. Baldrick’s Organization was founded by a couple of guys in 1999 who decided to collect money for shaving their heads. Since 2000, over $230 million in research grants have been funded by St. Baldrick’s.

This year’s “shavees” were:

Joseph Boevingloh - class of 2016 - (This year’s highest money raiser) (10th year)

Connor Jones - class of 2016 (5th year)

Steve Walch - from St Mary’s (4th year)

Peter Walch - sophomore (3rd year)

Devon Doherty - junior

Nathan Gerhart - junior

Bryce Noble - junior

Joseph Nugen - sophomore

Jack Droste - freshman

Event Coordinator Beth DeCourcey said, “Marquette High School has been involved since 2012 making this their 11th head-shaving event and raising over $105,000.”

Donations may still be made to the charity at https://www.stbaldricks.org/donate/event/7904/2020?amount=50&donation_type=donate_once

